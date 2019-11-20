Jerry Linda French, 93, died Nov. 20, 2019. Visitation will be Nov. 23 at Memorial Funeral Home.
Helen Byrl Walz, 98, died Nov. 20, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory
