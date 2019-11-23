Bill Brooks, 88, died Nov. 5. A celebration of Bill’s life and a visitation are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at The Club at Old Hawthorne.

Eddie Joe Wren, 54, of Columbia, died Thursday. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Geneen Morgan, 82, of Columbia, died Friday. Family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church.

John Patrick Noe, 57, of Harrisburg died Tuesday. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd. Columbia, MO, 65202.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.