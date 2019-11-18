Anthony Robuck, 69, died Sunday. Services are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.

John William Gray, 75, died Saturday. Services are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.

Deshawn Zentrell Graves, 22, died Friday. Services are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

Arthur "Larry" William Gebhardt Jr., 79, died Thursday. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Bruce Richard Loeffler, 67, died Thursday. Services are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.

Baljit Singh, 24, died Wednesday. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Mae Ellen Fletcher died Nov. 11. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

