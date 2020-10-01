Donald George Scism, formerly of Warsaw, Missouri but more recently of Columbia, died Sept. 17. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Anita F. Parmer, 89, of Columbia died Saturday. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home. In keeping with local guidelines, all guests are required to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and sanitize their hands regularly.
Pamela Anne Krehbiel, 67, of Columbia died Saturday. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. In keeping with local guidelines, all guests are required to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and sanitize their hands regularly.
Andrew J. Meyer, 57, of Columbia died Friday. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will follow at the funeral home.
Donald Putnam, 89, of Columbia died Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash Street.
Mary Herron, 94, of Columbia died Tuesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash Street.
Elmer Redden, 81, of Columbia died Monday. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home, 2207 Holly Ave.