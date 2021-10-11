Terry Ray Orf, 60, of Columbia died Oct. 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Nancy Jane Skelly, 93, of Ashland died Oct. 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Socrates Monos, 90, of Columbia died Oct. 10, 2021. Services will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Luke the Evangelist Greek Orthodox Church, 1510 Audubon Drive.
Leona Mae Jirmars Litteral, 93, of Columbia died Oct. 9, 2021. A visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will immediately follow.