Billy Dorst Jones, 79, of Columbia died Oct. 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Randaye Lynn Stowers, 74, of Columbia died Oct. 12, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Bobby Dean “Boo Boo” Baker, 86, of Columbia died Oct. 12, 2021. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Interment will follow at Oakland Church Cemetery, 2929 E. Oakland Church Road.
Babe Ruth Chappell Jr., 49, of Columbia died Oct. 12, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Elizabeth Williams, 42, of Columbia died Oct. 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of H. T. May & Sons Funeral Home.