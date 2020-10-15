Helen Louise Malizia, 89, of Rocheport, died Oct. 10, 2020. A private burial will be held at St. Charles Cemetery in Bevier.

Ada Marie Hall, 64, of Columbia, died Oct. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Charles Lunaborg, 79, of Columbia, died Oct. 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

John Denny, 57, of Columbia, died Oct. 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you