Terry Crawford Alexander, 74, of Columbia died Oct. 14, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Jeffery Glen Gill, 63, of Centralia died Oct. 12, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Stuart R. Harrison, 64, of Centralia died Oct. 12, 2021. A visitation will be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a celebration of life to follow at 4 p.m., at Oliver Funeral Home at 107 S. Ogden St. in Sturgeon.
Norma Faye (Whitmarsh) Stocker, 76, of Sturgeon died Oct. 12, 2021. A visitation will be held at noon on Oct. 23, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m., at Sturgeon United Methodist Church at 101 E. Smith St. in Sturgeon.