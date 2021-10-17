Violet June Birdsong, 92, of Columbia died Oct. 14, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Memorial Funeral Home.

Terry Agee, 69, of Columbia died Oct. 16, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

