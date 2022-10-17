Willie Pearl Robertson, 90, formerly of Columbia died Oct. 17, 2022. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Memorial Funeral Home/Columbia, 1217 Business Loop 70 West. A funeral service will follow at noon.
Patricia Ann Fox, 89, of Columbia died Oct. 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Hitt St.
Craig Thomas Mueller, 66, of Columbia died Oct. 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Robert Michael Alexander, 77, of Columbia died Oct. 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Richard Allen Goodin, 77, of Columbia died Oct. 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.