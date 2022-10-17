Willie Pearl Robertson, 90, formerly of Columbia died Oct. 17, 2022. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Memorial Funeral Home/Columbia, 1217 Business Loop 70 West. A funeral service will follow at noon. 

Patricia Ann Fox, 89, of Columbia died Oct. 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Hitt St.

