Hollen Owen Ronimous, 95, died Oct. 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Denzil Raymond Morgan, 100, of Columbia died Oct.16, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Carolyn Phillips Oliver, 85, of Columbia died Sept. 29, 2020. A mass will be celebrated, circumstances permitted, at 1 p.m. Oct. 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 105 Waugh St. Attendees are asked to abide by social distancing measures. Her remains will be interred at a later date and her family hopes to host a celebration of her life sometime in 2021.
Bobby Gene Larkin, 88, of Harrisburg died Oct. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Nilson Funeral Home.
Betty Kidwell, 75, of Columbia died Oct. 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.