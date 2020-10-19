Hollen Owen Ronimous, 95, died Oct. 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home. 

Denzil Raymond Morgan, 100, of Columbia died Oct.16, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Carolyn Phillips Oliver, 85, of Columbia died Sept. 29, 2020. A mass will be celebrated, circumstances permitted, at 1 p.m. Oct. 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 105 Waugh St. Attendees are asked to abide by social distancing measures. Her remains will be interred at a later date and her family hopes to host a celebration of her life sometime in 2021.

Bobby Gene Larkin, 88, of Harrisburg died Oct. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Nilson Funeral Home.

Betty Kidwell, 75, of Columbia died Oct. 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Mark Horvit is the state government editor. Call me at 817-726-1621 with story ideas, tips or complaints.

Recommended for you