Alice Fern Nevins, 90, of Columbia died Oct. 18, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Edward Stephan Butkievich, 78, of Columbia died Oct. 15, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A prayer service will immediately follow at the funeral home. A service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Drive.
Carolee Kay (Ramey) Wood, 88, of Columbia died Oct. 15th. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.