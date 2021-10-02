Mary Elizabeth (Fenske) Henzel, 83, of Columbia died Sept. 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Dolores Theresa Damian Crouch-Stone, 69, of Hallsville died Sept. 28, 2021. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will immediately follow.

Shirley Ann Stewart, 86, of Columbia died Oct. 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Marilyn Davis, 88, of Columbia died Oct. 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.

Ovie Lee Stidham, 75, of Centralia died Sept. 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.

Lynn Wesley Bates, 88, of Columbia died Sept. 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Linda A. Hulse, 74, of Columbia died Sept. 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

