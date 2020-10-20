Timothy P. Remus, 53, of Columbia died Oct. 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries free of charge: family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories.
