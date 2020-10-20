Timothy P. Remus, 53, of Columbia died Oct. 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Mark Horvit is the state government editor. Call me at 817-726-1621 with story ideas, tips or complaints.

Recommended for you