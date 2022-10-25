Faith Elizabeth Lawson, age 1 month, of Columbia died on Oct. 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

William "Billy" Jesse Baker, 63, of Hallsville died on Oct. 24, 2022. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 1022 in Boonville.

