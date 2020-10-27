John Albert Miller, 88, of Columbia died Oct. 23, 2020. A family graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a sign-in book will be available outside Memorial’s east side of the building to pay respects.
Sharon Ann Jungquist Devine, 71, of Columbia died Oct. 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be at noon Nov. 1 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Friends and family are invited to join a virtual service via Facebook livestream. If you are unable to view the service live, it will be available for replay on Memorial Funeral Home’s page.
Joanne Basye, 85, died Oct. 22, 2020. A public celebration of her life, in combination with her son Scott’s, will be conducted at a later date.
Lonnie E. Todd, 74, died Oct. 21. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Wilhelmina “Willlie” Elizabeth Provancha, 83, of Columbia died Oct. 21, 2020. No visitation will be held and services in person are for family members only out of an abundance of caution. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 27 at Memorial Funeral Home. The burial will directly follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The services will be live-streamed on the Facebook page for Memorial Funeral Home and the video will be saved for viewing later.
Raynolde Pereira, 53, of Columbia died Oct 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Alicia Roseanne Gillham Parker, 65, of Columbia died Oct. 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Rollin William “Ron” Cline, 81, of Columbia died Oct. 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Delmer Coburn, 53, of Columbia died Oct. 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.