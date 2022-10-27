Billie Holcombe Henry, 93, of Columbia died Oct. 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. 

Ravid D. Smith, 52, of Columbia died Oct. 23, 2022. Arrangements are pending.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you