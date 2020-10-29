Judy Marlaine Davis, 71, of Columbia died Oct. 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • I'm the public safety and health editor at the Missourian and a professor in the School of Journalism. I'm experienced in directing investigative projects. Call me at (573) 882-1792 with story tips, ideas or complaints.

Recommended for you