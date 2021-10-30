John Wayne Wright, 93, of Columbia died Oct. 27, 2021. A reception will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. Services will immediately follow.

Rona Beth Duncan, 53, of Harrisburg died Oct. 25, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Celestine Ware, 65, of Columbia died Oct. 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Alexander-May Funeral Home.

Terry Curren Agee, 69, of Columbia died Oct. 16, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Alexander-May Funeral Home.

