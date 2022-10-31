Jason Mathew Stone, 40, of Columbia died Oct. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Bruce Harty Beckett, 75, of Columbia died Oct. 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Cynthia Jane Happe, 65, of Columbia died Oct. 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Norma D. Bennett, 88, of Columbia died Oct. 29, 2022. A visitation will be head from 10 to 11 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W Broadway. A funeral service will immediately follow.
William Klaire Bonge, 70, of Columbia died Oct. 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Mary White, 70, of Columbia died Oct. 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.