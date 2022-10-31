Jason Mathew Stone, 40, of Columbia died Oct. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Bruce Harty Beckett, 75, of Columbia died Oct. 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor for Fall 2022. Former higher education reporter studying journalism and psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you