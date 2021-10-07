Lois Jean Hightower, 81, of Columbia died Oct. 5, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
LaVeta Ann Anderson, 88, formerly of Columbia died Oct. 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Elsie Virginia Johnson, 65, of Columbia died Oct. 5, 2021. Services will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.
Tina Havner, 53, of Columbia died Oct. 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Leola May (Kreiman) Dothage, 88, died Oct. 6, 2021. A visitation will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Open Door Church, 4838 Meadow Lark Lane. Services will immediately follow.