John Joseph Carver, Sr., 79, of Columbia died Wednesday. Services will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Bach-Yager Funeral Home.
Margaret Dorothy Masters, 89, of Sturgeon and formerly of Aurora, Missouri died Oct. 3. Services are private for the family.
Mohammad Sayed Yusof, 81, of Columbia died Oct. 1. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Norma Lee Miller, 93, died Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Patrick Clifford Chrouser died Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Steven Wayne Johnson, 62, of Columbia and formerly of Bloomington, Illinois died Oct. 5. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19 at CenterPoint Church, 20 E. Green Meadows Road, Columbia, MO 65203.