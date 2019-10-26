David Sloan, 32, of Columbia died Tuesday. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.

Dayone Edwards, 24, of Columbia died October 16 in Colorado. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Elizabeth Ann Clark, 86, of Hallsville died Wednesday. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.

Lula Gray, 83, of Columbia died Tuesday. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.

Mildred Jane Forbis, 95, of Columbia died Tuesday. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.