Mary Emmaline Keenan, 93, of Columbia died Sept. 9, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Larry Allan Day, 74, of Columbia died Sept. 8, 2021. A visitation will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., with services immediately following.

Ronald D. Thornton, 77, of Columbia died Sept. 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

William “Bill” H. Markgraf, 84, of Columbia died Sept. 10, 2021. A visitation will be held from 4 — 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garthe Ave. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 914 West Blvd South.

