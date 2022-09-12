Margaret Moyer, 101, of Columbia died Sept. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Judith Ann Creasy, 85, of Columbia died Sept. 11, 2022. A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at First Christian Church, 101 N. Tenth St. A graveside service will follow at 2:45 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Thelma Jaropillo Beem, 74, of Columbia died Sept. 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Ronald Charles Barthels, 83, of Columbia died Sept. 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Donald Adam Allendorf, 88, of Columbia died Sept. 7, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St.