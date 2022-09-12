Margaret Moyer, 101, of Columbia died Sept. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Judith Ann Creasy, 85, of Columbia died Sept. 11, 2022. A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at First Christian Church, 101 N. Tenth St. A graveside service will follow at 2:45 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor for Fall 2022. Former higher education reporter studying journalism and psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you