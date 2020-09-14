Emmett "Carl" Carlyle Barnes, 84, of Columbia, died Sept. 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Thomas Joseph Cooper, 84, of Columbia, died Sept. 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Ethelyn “Lynn” Louise Frerking, 88, of Columbia, died Sept. 9, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2201 W. Rollins Road. A funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church.
Marilea Wells, 84, of Columbia, died Sept. 11, 2020. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A service will follow at the funeral home. Burial will take place directly after the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Damon Phipps, 43, of Columbia, died Sept. 11, 2020. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A celebration of life will follow immediately after at the funeral home.
R. Ward McKnight, 88, of Columbia, died Sept. 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Charles Arthur Edwards, 73, of Columbia, died Sept. 12, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia. A service will follow at the funeral home. The burial will take place directly after the service at Oakland Church Cemetery, 2929 Oakland Church Road, Columbia.
Gary Layton Allee, 76, of Columbia, died Sept. 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Susan Elizabeth Brown, 68 of Columbia, died Sept. 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Nilson Funeral Home.