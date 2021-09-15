Brenda Jane Kemper, 70, of Columbia died Sept. 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
William Joseph “Bill” Hickman, 70, died Sept. 13, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Karrie Reno, 54, of Columbia died Sept. 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Martha Sutton-Jones, 70, of Columbia died Sept. 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.