Fern Mardell Ray, 90, of Columbia died Sept. 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. 

Margaret Ann Sprouse, 76, of Columbia died Sept. 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor for Fall 2022. Former higher education reporter studying journalism and psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you