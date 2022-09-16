Mitchell "Mitch" Earl Acton, 64, of Columbia died on Sept. 14, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Bach-Yager Chapel with a visitation at 11 a.m.
Alice Mae (Trueman) Hoke, 69, of Columbia died on Sept. 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Home.
Roger Pyle, 74, of Columbia died Sept. 16, 2022. There will be a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 at Green Acres Cemetery.
Rose Love, 61, of Columbia died Sept. 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Michael Troy Chase, 55, of Columbia died Sept. 14, 2022. A funeral service will be held at noon on Sept. 23 at Parker-Millard Funeral Home.
James Gordon Harris, 81, of Columbia died Sept. 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.