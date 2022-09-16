Mitchell "Mitch" Earl Acton, 64, of Columbia died on Sept. 14, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Bach-Yager Chapel with a visitation at 11 a.m.

Alice Mae (Trueman) Hoke, 69, of Columbia died on Sept. 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Home. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you