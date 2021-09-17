Ada Jane Puckett, 81, of Columbia died Sept. 14, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Timothy Wiyrick, 70, of Columbia died Sept. 14, 2021. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service to follow Tuesday at Columbia Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1100 College Park Drive.
Gerald W. Cromley, 70, of Columbia died Sept. 16, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Eugene Donald Koepke, 73, of Columbia died Sept. 16, 2021. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, and a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Columbia United Church of Christ, 3201 Interstate 70 Drive NW.
Gary Wallace LaMonda, 71, of Harrisburg died Sept. 16, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Memorial Funeral Home.