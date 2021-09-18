Frances Imogene Fisher, 90, of Boone County died Sept. 14, 2021. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow directly at 2 p.m. Monday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Norman L. Railton, 89, of Columbia died Sept. 15, 2021. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Thursday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash Street.
Mary Ehler Casey, 88, of Columbia died Sept. 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Mary Emmaline Keenan, 93, of Columbia died Sept. 9, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Deborah L. Beste, 67, of Columbia died Sept. 16, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Cervice & Crematory.
Leonard “Lenny” Fishman, 77, of Columbia died Sept. 16, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Cremation & Burial Society.