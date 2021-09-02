Timothy Wayne Key, 53, of Columbia died Aug. 31, 2021. A visitation will be held at noon Sept. 9 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. A funeral service will directly follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Julienne Walker, 84, of Columbia died Sept. 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Richard Larry Hart, 62, of Columbia died Aug. 31, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

