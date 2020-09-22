Robert “Bob” Neal Brock, 92, of Columbia died Sept. 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Bette Cochran Reeves, 87, passed away at home on Sept. 21, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. The family asks that all attendees wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Billy Ray Smith, 89, formerly of Midland, Michigan but more recently of Columbia died Sept. 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Timothy Olson, 61, of Columbia died Sept. 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash Street.