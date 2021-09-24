Guy Richard Matson, 64, of Columbia died Sept. 16, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Michael Lowery, 61, of Columbia died Sept. 17, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash Street.
Robert Daniel "Dan" Ronchetto, 55, formerly of Columbia died Sept. 17, 2021. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Drive, with a Mass to follow at 11 a.m. A burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Alaire Elizabeth Hanni, 91, of Columbia died Sept. 20, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
James Leroy Kurtz, 83, of Columbia died Sept. 20, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Parker-Millard Service & Crematory.
Regina Diane Lawson, 63, of Columbia died Sept. 20, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Ralph Dennis Beuer, 81, of Harrisburg died Sept. 22, 2021. A visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday with a funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Gerald Buening, 81, of Columbia died Sept. 22, 2021. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Doris Jean Reno, 86, of Columbia died Sept. 23, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Memorial Funeral Home.