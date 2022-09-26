Donald Edward Hinkle, 68, of Columbia died Sept. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Larry Wayne Megown, 82, of Columbia died Sept. 23, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the chapel at Lenoir Woods, 3710 Lenoir St.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor for Fall 2022. Former higher education reporter studying journalism and psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you