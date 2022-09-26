Donald Edward Hinkle, 68, of Columbia died Sept. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Larry Wayne Megown, 82, of Columbia died Sept. 23, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the chapel at Lenoir Woods, 3710 Lenoir St.
Louise Josepha Rawlings, 82, of Columbia died Sept. 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Harold Wayne Rice, 84, of Hartsburg died Sept. 23, 2022. A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Sept. 28 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 216 Broadway, Jefferson City.
Kenneth T. Pudenz, 83, of Harrisburg died Sept. 24, 2022. A visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sept. 28 at St. Thomas More Newman Center, 602 Turner Ave, Columbia.