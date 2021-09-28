Caroline Harr, 97, of Columbia died Sept. 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Charles Eugene Rexroat, 86, of Columbia died Sept. 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Michele Offord, 51, of Columbia died Sept. 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
David Malone Klang, 62, of Columbia died Sept. 23, 2021. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Drive. Services will directly follow at the church.
John Hunt, 75, of Columbia died Sept. 22, 2021. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Oct. 7 at Grandview Cemetery, 8300 N. Route Z in Centrailia.
Vickie K. Gabelsberger, 67, of Columbia died Sept. 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Saw Sunny Boy, 36, of Columbia died Sept. 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.