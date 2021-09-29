Gregory David Carson, 72, of Columbia died Sept. 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Caroline Josephine Harr, 97, of Columbia died Sept. 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Raley Joe Montgomery, 68, of Columbia died Sept. 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Clark Randall Johnson, 91, of Columbia died Sept. 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Barbara Jeanne Willenberg, 78, of Columbia died Sept. 27, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. 12 E. Ash St.
Jamie Davis, 46, died Sept. 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.