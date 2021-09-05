Thieland Onyenwere, 59, of Columbia died Sept. 2, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Javon Alan Robinson, 34, of Columbia died Sept. 2, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
George Louis Hart, 83, of Columbia died Sept. 3, 2021. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash Street, and a burial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 303 Bernadette Drive.