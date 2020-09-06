Gary Turner, 69, longtime Columbia Public Schools custodian, died Sept. 2, 2020. A private family gathering will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, where his urn will interred. Arrangements under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Karen Lee Chandler, 55, former supervisor for Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, died Sept. 1, 2020. Visitation will be held starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 9, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ruth Samuel, 95, originally of Woodland but more recently of Columbia, died Aug. 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Sharlyn Sappington, 92, of Columbia, died Sept. 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.
Robin Remington, 82, of Columbia, died Sept. 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.