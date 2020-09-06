Gary Turner, 69, longtime Columbia Public Schools custodian, died Sept. 2, 2020. A private family gathering will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, where his urn will interred. Arrangements under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.

Karen Lee Chandler, 55, former supervisor for Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, died Sept. 1, 2020. Visitation will be held starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 9, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ruth Samuel, 95, originally of Woodland but more recently of Columbia, died Aug. 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home. 

Sharlyn Sappington, 92, of Columbia, died Sept. 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.

Robin Remington, 82, of Columbia, died Sept. 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.