Larry McBee, 83, of Harrisburg died Sept. 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.
Death notices for Sept. 7, 2021
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Molly Hart
Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Jerry Dee Daugherty, Dec. 15, 1946 — Aug. 31, 2021
- Jerry Michael Henke, Sept. 1, 1955 — Aug. 31, 2021
- Betty Ann Checkett, Nov. 23, 1931 — Aug. 30, 2021
- Virginia Higdon, Nov. 2, 1932 — March 26, 2021
- Lillian (Joy) Spencer Johnson, Feb. 26, 1927 — Dec. 24, 2020
- Jerry Tate, July 1, 1942 — Aug. 29, 2021
- Jerry Dee Daugherty, Dec. 15, 1946 — Aug. 31, 2021