Ja Vone Allen Robinson, 34, of Columbia died Sept. 2, 2021. A visitation will be held 10 a.m. Monday with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at Oak Chapel Church, 8365 County Road 365, New Bloomfield. Arrangements are under the direction of H. T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Beverly K. Kabrick Horn, 94, of Columbia died Sept. 9, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Teresa Lea Evans, 62, of Columbia died Sept. 9, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Lori Martha Weir, 62, of Columbia died Sept. 7, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Carr-Yager Funeral Home.
Darrell Hartley, 61, of Columbia died Sept. 7, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.