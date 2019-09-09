Raymond Lansford, 98, of Columbia died Sept. 9, 2019. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
David Chrisman, 92, of Columbia died Sept. 6, 2019. Services are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Michael Fleischer died Sept. 5, 2019. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
James Gleed, 85, of Columbia died Sept. 5, 2019. Services are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Claudus Watson, 87, of Columbia died Sept. 4, 2019. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.