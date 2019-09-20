Aletha May Fields, 93, died Wednesday. Funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Calvary Episcopal Church 123 S Ninth St. Columbia, MO 65201.
Claudine Nibigira, 17, of Columbia died Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Damon Christopher Taylor, 43, died Monday. Arrangements are pending at H.T. May & Son Funeral Home.
Delores Cornell, 84, of Columbia died Tuesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Jill Wulff, 57, of Rocheport died Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
KeJuane Johnson, 23, of Columbia died Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Lois Brown Calvin, 85, died Thursday. Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Monday with services to follow at Memorial Funeral Home.
Mei Chun Mui, 103, died Thursday. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Pamala Kay Coleman died Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.