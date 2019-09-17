Bonnie Jo Simmons died Sunday. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Jody Morales, 43, died Sunday. Services are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

Wilma Deloris Campbell, 87, died Saturday. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Virginia Rose Hudnell, 98, died Saturday. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Nadria Leeann Wright, 18, died Saturday. Services are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

E'quan Spain, 19, died Saturday. Services are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

Alice Marie Murray, 91, died Wednesday. Services were under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Rose Etta Heath, 65, died Tuesday. Services are under the direction of Parker Millard Funeral Service.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.