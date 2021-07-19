Earnest Elmo Winterhalter Sr., 95, of Columbia died July 16, 2021. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Marlene Marie Duffield, 81, of Columbia died July 17, 2021. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Newman Center, 602 Turner Ave. Services will directly follow at the church.
Michael Polley, 67, of Columbia died July 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Nathaniel Kelpe Rounsavall, 15, of Hallsville died July 15, 2021. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Parker-Millard Funeral Home, 12 E. Ast St. Services will follow at the funeral home.