Dell Keepers, 95 of Columbia passed away peacefully Dec. 28, 2019.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at First Baptist Church with funeral services following. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dorothy Dell Clary was born Aug. 12, 1924, in Paris, Tennessee. Immediately after leaving Henry County for college, she dropped the name Dorothy and became Dell. She started her college experience in Chapel Hill majoring in theatre and drama. Life circumstances led her to Columbia to attend Christian College. It was here that she met the love of her life, George Keepers, whom she married June 8, 1945, after his service in WWII.
Dell was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Lily Pierce Moore Clary, her beloved George, baby Dewey and twin sisters Marge and Muriel.
Survivors include her three children, George (Valerie) Keepers of Portland, Oregon, Joe (Sharon) Keepers of Edison, New Jersey, and Patty (Larry) Cornell of Columbia; eight grandchildren, George (Liz) Keepers of Boise, Idaho, Miranda (Daniel) Thomas of Portland, Oregon, Gordon Keepers of Portland, Oregon, Joe Keepers (fiancé Becky) of Bloomfield, New Jersey, Ben (fiancé Brianna) Keepers of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Tim (Kasey) Cornell of St. Louis, Patrick(Christina) Cornell of Atlanta and Chris (Georgie) Cornell of Kansas City; and great-grandchildren, Frances, George, Diana, Dean, Marty and Lucy.
Dell was a very accomplished women, first raising her children and then working as a reporter for the Tribune, ending her career as Director of Public Information at Stephens College.
Passionate about equal rights, she became very involved in community service. "I believe that all people were created equal and should be treated that way," she once said. She didn't just talk the talk; she walked the walk. Some of her accomplishments included starting the Laubach literacy program in Columbia, becoming the first female deacon to serve First Baptist and serving on many male-dominated boards making decisions for a better Columbia, including the Columbia Redevelopment Board of Commissioners, which provides affordable, low-cost housing.
She lived a life of service, volunteering at many places including the Child Development Center, where she served on the board, as well as Loaves and Fishes and The Wardrobe.
Dell was an active member in her church and service organizations including P.E.O. International Sisterhood, Chapter IT, her King's Daughters Circle and the Assistance League.
Dell was also a sports fan. She especially liked going to Mizzou Tiger women's basketball games but also held season tickets for football and men's basketball.
Dell has a pillow that says "I'd rather be traveling." Because George died young, she spent many years traveling with friends old and new. She traveled to all but two continents.
I hope her last trip was her best. Well done, Mom! Rest in God's loving arms
