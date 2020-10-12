Dillion Edward Kalbfleisch, 26, of Rocheport, Missouri, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Dillion was born Oct. 9, 1994, in Columbia, Missouri, to David Kalbfleisch and Teresa Calvin.
Dillion graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in Columbia. He also attended and completed his culinary degree at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in St. Peters, Missouri. He had worked for three years at Les Bourgeois Winery in Rocheport. Dillion enjoyed gaming, cooking, being outdoors and spending time with his dog, Baby.
Dillion is survived by his mother, Teri Calvin (Doug) of Columbia; his father, David Kalbfleisch (Jenni) of Bargersville, Indiana; paternal grandparents Leroy and Susan Kalbfleisch of Evansville, Illinois, and Ruta Kalbfleisch of Winnetka, California; maternal grandparents Reggie Kelly of Clark, Missouri; brothers Eric Kalbfleisch, Justin Kalbfleisch, Lee Kalbfleisch and Ryan Kalbfleisch; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Roy E. White; an aunt, Regina Mattingly; an uncle, Randy Cole; and a great-grandmother, Beulah Kalbfleisch of Collinsville, Illinois.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Condolences may be left online for the family on the Parker-Millard website.