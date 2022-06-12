Dolores Dean Lawson of Augusta, Georgia died Wednesday June 1, 2022. Prior to a recent move to Georgia she was a longtime resident of Centralia and Sturgeon.
Dolores was born September 9, 1931, the daughter of Albert and Eula (Atkins) Lawson in Columbia, MO. At the end of WWII, she moved with her parents to a farm north of Centralia, MO and attended Centralia High School. In her Senior year she moved to Columbia and graduated from Hickman High School with honors in Secretarial and Bookkeeping Studies. She was a legal secretary for many years.
As a teenager, Dolores was Baptized in the First Baptist Church at Centralia, MO. Dolores’ firm faith and love in Jesus Christ sustained her throughout her life and the poem “Footprints” had great meaning; she came to realize and understand God always walked with her except when he carried her. She regularly attended Sunday School and Worship Services.
Dolores was preceded in death by her mother, father, two baby brothers, a sister and a daughter (Janet Springer).
Dolores is survived by one sister, Helen LeCount of Mexico, MO, three daughters, Connie Schneider of Chicago, IL, Bonnie (Michael) Barry of Ankeny, IA, Beverly (Charles) Gifford of Augusta, GA; eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
For many years Dolores owned and operated the Country Corner Antique Store in Sturgeon, MO where she enjoyed visiting with everyone and sharing a laugh or telling stories. Dolores was an avid reader, could complete any crossword puzzle, loved playing cards at the local Senior Center (or wherever an extra player was needed), celebrating birthdays, having lunch with old school friends, sitting outside listening to the birds sing and took many trips/tours throughout the continental United States.
Friends are welcome to say their farewells at Fenton Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia, MO on Monday June 13, 2022 between the hours of 2:30-4:00 pm. A graveside service will be held for immediate family on a later date at the Columbia Cemetery, Columbia MO.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Friends of Mt. Horeb Cemetery or Centralia Senior Center and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.
