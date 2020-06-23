Doris June Milton, 77, of Columbia passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born Doris Dowdy on Oct. 2, 1942, in Anna, Illinois, to Kathleen and Charles Dowdy.
She retired from Missouri Family Services to enjoy traveling, gardening, avid reading and hunting for items to vend at her local flea market booth.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved children and her cherished pets.
She is survived by her children, Ted Brannon (Patty) of Springfield, Illinois, JoAnne Brannon Flowers (Brian) of Columbia and Candice “Candy” Stewart Miller (Chance and children Haley and Whitney), and grandson Brendan of Marion, Illinois.
A private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.columbia2ndchance.org.
