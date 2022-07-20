Dorothy Elizabeth Dollens, 95, of Mexico, Missouri, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning July 17, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Roland Frey. Mrs. Dollens had formerly lived in rural Thompson before moving to Mexico in 2003.
At the request of the deceased, there will just be public viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by graveside services, beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20 at Elmwood Cemetery, Mexico, Missouri with Rev. Joseph Pike officiating.
Dorothy Elizabeth Isgrig was born on August 31, 1926, in Montgomery City, Missouri the daughter of Frederick William and Stella Moore (Yates) Isgrig. She began her early years in Tonganoxie and Lawrence, Kansas, before coming back to the Mexico area as an elementary student.
She started grade school in Lawrence, Kansas, and then lived less than a year in Kansas City, Missouri. The family then moved back to Audrain County, where she attended Earsman and Beagles schools and graduated from the eighth grade from Jesse schoolhouse west of Mexico. The family lived on Gray street- known as little Oklahoma-at that time.
At the age of 16 she began to work at Crown Linen where she met her best friend Retta Mae Dollens who introduced her to her brother Raymond Lee Dollens, whom Dorothy married on April 5, 1947 at the home of the Rev. L. F. Admire, in Mexico. Rev. Admire was the officiant.
Raymond and Dorothy lived in several places before buying the Sellars place seven miles west of Mexico off Route FF where it meets Hwy M in 1950 bringing home their third child.
Dorothy became a member of the Presbyterian Church in Benton City as a teenager.
Dorothy joined the Centennial Baptist Church just two weeks after her marriage in 1947. Raymond and Dorothy began attending New Hope Baptist Church in 1952 where Dorothy kept her membership. For the past 19 years she has been attending First Baptist Church of Mexico.
While attending New Hope Baptist Church Dorothy was a long time attendant on Sundays in the nursery. Raymond, a deacon became Chairman of the Deacons before he passed away on March 9, 1996, in Mexico.
Raymond and Dorothy were the parents of 14 children whom all survive their mother. They are:
Ruth Ann (Mrs. Roland O.) Frey of Mexico, Missouri; Mrs. Dorothy Jean “Dottie” (widow of Joe M.) Offutt of Thompson; Betty Irene (Mrs. Newton M., Jr.) Davis, Thompson; Carroll Ray Dollens (Suzy) of Columbia, Missouri; Patricia Sue (Mrs. William J.) Schweitzer of Springfield, Missouri; Mrs. Karen Jo (widow of Gerald W.) Thomas of Troy, Missouri; Doris Mae ( Mrs. Roger) Haley of Thompson; Fred Lee (Sharon) Dollens of Thompson; Marjorie, ( Mrs. James J.) Tveitnes of Columbia, Missouri; Arthur Wayne Dollens of Centralia; Daniel Joe (Dena D.) Dollens of Centralia; Frances Lorraine (Mrs. David “Deacon”) Jones of Edina, Missouri; Deborah Lynn ( Mrs. Kenneth R.) Houke of Mexico, and Timothy Dean Dollens of Columbia, Missouri.
Dorothy is also survived by 36 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 4 great, great grandsons. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Lena Rose (Berry) Dollens of Thompson, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister Jewell Imogene (Isgrig) Davidson and a brother Arthur Lee Isgrig.
She was also preceded in death by twelve older half siblings--9 on her fathers’s side and 3 on her mother’s side. They were: John William Isgrig, Ethel June Saylor, Raymond Frederick Isgrig, Daisy Elsa Hartegan, Violet Susannah Nichols, Hazel Edwards Bradley, Basel Edwards Isgrig, Wallace Elmer Isgrig and Emma Sue Isgrig of her father; Melba Pearl Parkey, Buell Marlin Nalley and Lesler Lilburn Nalley, Jr. of her mother.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Jacob Dollens, an infant great granddaughter Allison Faith Elam, and sons-in-law, Joe M. Offutt and Gerald W. Thomas.
Memorials are requested to New Hope Baptist Church, rural Centralia or First Baptist Church, Mexico or the organization of your choice, care of Arnold Funeral Home, Mexico, Missouri.