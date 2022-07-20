Dorothy Elizabeth Dollens, 95, of Mexico, Missouri, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning July 17, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Roland Frey. Mrs. Dollens had formerly lived in rural Thompson before moving to Mexico in 2003.

At the request of the deceased, there will just be public viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by graveside services, beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20 at Elmwood Cemetery, Mexico, Missouri with Rev. Joseph Pike officiating.

